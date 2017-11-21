News Maryland Baltimore County

Announcement set on redevelopment plans for former Owings Mills Mall site

Alison Knezevich
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Officials with Baltimore County and Kimco Realty say they will announce details Tuesday on plans for the redevelopment of the former Owings Mills Mall site.

An announcement from New York-based Kimco, which owns the property, says company representatives will join with county leaders “to make a tenant announcement that will move forward the redevelopment” of the mall site.

An announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the site. County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, Councilman Julian Jones and Tom Simmons, Kimco’s regional president for the mid-Atlantic, are among those scheduled to attend.

“Following more than a year of community input and engagement, the announcement also will reflect consensus around desired amenities, open space, connectivity and walkability,” the company said in a news release.

The mall closed in 2015, and demolition began the following year.

This story will be updated.

