Giant to open grocery store at former Owings Mills Mall site

Giant Food will open a grocery store at the Mill Station development at the site of the old Owings Mills Mall, the site’s developer announced Thursday.

Giant’s store will occupy 66,450 square feet at Mill Station, a big-box retail center being developed by Kimco Realty.

Other announced tenants include Costco, Lowe’s, HomeSense, Burlington, Marshalls and Five Below. Kimco says Mill Station is 90 percent leased.

The stores will surround a “four-season landscaped lawn and outdoor gathering space,” according to Kimco.

Costco is expected to open this fall, with more stores opening in 2019.

Giant Food officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company already has stores in two nearby shopping centers, the New Town Village Center off of Lakeside Drive and the Saint Thomas Center on Reisterstown Road.

