Man dead after Baltimore County overnight fire

Baltimore County firefighters found a man’s body amid a house fire in the Windsor Mill area early Thursday morning, a department spokesman said.

Firefighters responded to the call at around 2:15 Thursday morning, and found smoke coming from the home on Tremaine Court.

The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen, Cpt. Tim Rostkowski said, and was under control within about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious, he said.

The man’s cause of death has not been determined.

