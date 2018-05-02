Kamenetz says Baltimore County will create 70-bed 'on-demand' drug treatment facility at Rosewood

Baltimore County will spend about $3 million to renovate a building at the former Rosewood state hospital campus to create an “on-demand” drug treatment center, County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced Wednesday.

The Owings Mills facility will have 70 beds and would accommodate about 300 people a year, he said. It’s expected to open in November 2019.

The county will issue a request for bids to seek a private organization that would run the center in partnership with the county, Kamenetz said.

Kamenetz, who is in his final year as county executive and is running as a Democratic candidate for governor, noted that the county has seen dramatic increases in opioid-related deaths in recent years.

For the first six months of 2017, he said, the county saw 187 people die from substance-related causes.

He appeared at a press conference at Rosewood with other officials, including Dr. Gregory Branch, the county’s health officer.

“We are devoted to fighting this battle,” Branch said.

