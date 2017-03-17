Baltimore County police identify officers in fatal Woodlawn shooting

Baltimore County police released the last names Friday of the two officers involved in a fatal shooting in Woodlawn this week.

The officers were identified as Cpl. Gonazales of the Woodlawn precinct and Officer Pierce of the K-9 unit.

Under an agreement with the county police union, the department does not release the first names of officers involved in shootings.

Gonzales has been with the department for about 21 years, police said. Pierce has been with the department for eight years. Neither had been involved in previous shootings, police said.

Police said the officers, who were investigating a robbery Monday night at a Royal Farms, opened fire on a vehicle that accelerated toward them, shooting the three people inside.

One of those in the vehicle, 20-year-old Rashad Daquan Opher of Windsor Mill, died.

Another, 17-year-old Askari Francisco Gomes of Baltimore, was later charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and other charges. The third person shot by police has not been publicly identified.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Walnut Street and Englewood Avenue. Police say body-camera footage is part of their investigation of the shooting, but have not released it.

