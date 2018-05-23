Viewing for slain Baltimore County officer to close part of Belair Road

The viewing for slain Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio will shut down a section of Belair Road Thursday.

Caprio, a nearly four-year veteran, was killed in the line of duty Monday. The viewing will be held at Schimunek Funeral Home at 9705 Belair Road in Nottingham. There will be a private viewing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The public viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From noon to 10 p.m., all lanes of Belair Road will be closed in both directions between Chapel Road and Honeygo Boulevard. Baltimore County police say signs will be up, diverting traffic to Joppa Road, Chapel Road and Honeygo Boulevard with detour instructions.

Officers will be posted at both ends of the road closure to help drivers, police say. Residents and those attending the viewing will be allowed through on Belair Road.

The funeral for Caprio will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mountain Christian Church in Fallston, followed by a service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.