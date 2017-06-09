Last names of 3 officers involved in fatal Dundalk shooting are released

Baltimore County police on Friday released the last names of three of the four officers who fatally shot at an armed robbery suspect Wednesday in Dundalk.

The three were identified as Police Officers First Class Carver, Leary and Minton. All are assigned to the Dundalk precinct. Because of an agreement with the police union, the department does not release the first names of officers involved in shootings.

The last name of a fourth officer in the shooting was not released, but the department said the officer is a 17-year veteran. Officer Jennifer Peach, a department spokeswoman, said the name would not be released because the officer is on an undercover assignment.

None of the officers has been involved in previous shootings, the department said.

The robbery suspect, Blaine Robert Erb, 35, was killed in the shooting. Video footage posted to Facebook showed the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Blaine Robert Erb, shooting from an MTA bus and then from behind a van.

A police officer identified as Officer Slocum and a 21-year-old woman were both shot in the incident. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

