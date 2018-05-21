What they're saying about the Baltimore County officer killed in Perry Hall

A Baltimore County police officer died Monday after responding to an incident in Perry Hall, authorities said. The female officer, a four-year veteran assigned to the Parkville precinct, is the 10th county officer to die in the line of duty.

Here’s what area officials and leaders are saying about the killing.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today. Our prayers go out to this brave officer's family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community.

“The suspect who committed this terrible crime remains at large, and @MDSP are assisting Baltimore County Police in their search. The state stands ready to provide any and all resources necessary to capture this individual and bring them to justice.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh: “I mourn with all Baltimore County citizens, law enforcement officers everywhere and the family of the brave officer whose life was tragically taken today. She gave her life in the service of others & all of Baltimore will remember her sacrifice. @BACOPoliceFire we stand with you.”

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis: Deeply saddened by the loss of a hero to her profession, agency, family and community.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith: “Thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, officers and community in Baltimore County. Shawn, great job in the worst of scenarios. Very sorry for your loss, @BACOPoliceFire.”

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford: “Our deepest sympathies go to her family and loved ones in this time of grief.”

County Council Chairman Julian Jones said council members were praying for the officer's family and colleagues. "This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices our police and public safety personnel make and are prepared to make each and every day.”

Al Redmer, candidate for Baltimore County executive‏: “Extremely saddened to hear reports of a Baltimore Co. officer being shot while on duty this afternoon in Perry Hall. Our prayers are with the officer & the BCPD as investigations are underway. Motorists should avoid the area & residents urged to shelter in place & lock doors.”

John Olszewski Jr.‏, candidate for Baltimore County executive‏: “Praying for the officer, the Baltimore County Police Department, and the Perry Hall community. Those nearby are advised to shelter in place and avoid Bel Air Road in between Forge Road and Ebenezer Road, as a search is underway for the armed suspect.”

Councilman David Marks: “A police officer was shot while investigating suspicious activity in Perry Hall near Belair and Klausmier Roads. Heavy police activity in that area. I have no more details and will pass along information as reported to me by the Baltimore County Police Department.”