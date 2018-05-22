Slain Baltimore County police officer identified as four-year veteran of department

The Baltimore County police officer who was killed on duty Monday was Amy S. Caprio, a four-year veteran of the department.

In Fallston, a man who answered the door at the officer’s home Monday identified himself as a family friend but declined to comment. A next-door neighbor said she didn’t know the officer and her husband, except for the occasional wave hello.

The officer, identified in court documents Tuesday, was assigned to the county’s Parkville precinct.

Court records show 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris, of the 1600 block of Vincent Court, in the Gilmor Homes complex in West Baltimore, has been charged in her death.

Police would not confirm what types of injuries Caprio suffered. A witness saw her get hit by a vehicle.

Caprio solved a series of package thefts that occured in Baltimore County in December and January. The investigation began when Caprio was assigned to handle a report of a stolen package in Nottingham and then a report of empty boxes tossed in bushes along a roadside in Parkville.

Caprio pieced together evidence from security cameras, interviewed witnesses, tracked a vehicle and compared notes with other officers investigating package thefts in the area. She ended up linking two suspects to dozens of stolen package cases in the Parkville, White Marsh, Dundalk, Towson, Cockeysville and Essex precincts. When officers found the suspects’ hotel room, it was loaded with stolen goods, including a brightly colored handmade quilt with “a heartfelt inscription” that a woman had shipped to her granddaughter. The quilt eventually was returned to the family.

Caprio was named officer of the month for the Parkville precinct for December.

The police department praised Caprio for “the lengthy investigation and hard work that Officer Caprio invested into what she could have simply considered a trash complaint.”

A man who identified himself as the officer’s husband spoke on 105.7 The Fan, The Norris & Long Show on Tuesday morning.

“I’m just still grieving. I don’t know, I just feel like talking about it is definitely better than not,” Tim Caprio told Ed Norris, a former Baltimore city police commissioner.

Caprio joined the county in July 2014, according to a database of county employees. She graduated with the department’s 140th recruit class in December 2014 and was initially assigned to the Essex precinct.

