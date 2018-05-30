Memorial bike ride planned for slain Baltimore County officer Caprio on Sunday

A memorial bike ride to honor slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio is planned for Sunday in Kingsville.

Caprio’s husband, Tim, planned the event to honor his wife’s memory, according to a Facebook post for the event.

“I usually ride solo as I use biking to escape reality. However, I am interested in planning a memorial ride to my wife Amy Caprio who passed away in the line of duty on May 21. It is just something I can say thank you to her on a personal level to the service she provided,” Tim Caprio wrote.

Officer Amy Caprio was killed after she confronted 16-year-old Dawnta Harris, who was inside a stolen Jeep Wrangler in a Perry Hall neighborhood on May 21. Police said Caprio repeatedly told the teen to exit the Jeep before Harris struck Caprio with the vehicle and drove off. He and three other teens, Darrell Ward, 15; Derrick Matthews, 16; and Eugene Genius IV, 17 — all of East Baltimore — were each charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Harris’ defense attorneys said the teen was scared when Caprio drew her gun and was simply trying to drive away.

Caprio, 29, was the first Baltimore County police officer killed in the line of duty since 2013. She was buried at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens last week.

In a statement last week, the police department said Officer Caprio loved the outdoors and mountain biking on a new bike she recently bought.

The 11-mile bike ride will begin at 9 a.m. at the Jerusalem Mill Historic Village in Kingsville and continue through Gunpowder Falls State Park. While parts of the trail are more challenging, less experienced and non-mountain bike riders can participate, walking some portions, if necessary, the post says.

If it rains, the ride will be scheduled at another date.

Riders are asked to wear blue or black, also encouraged to carpool due to limited parking.

Check the full Facebook post for more information.

