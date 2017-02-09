Baltimore County police say they continue to pursue leads in unsolved '69 death of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik

Nearly five decades after the death of a nun who taught at Archbishop Keough High School, Baltimore County police say they are still working the case.

The body of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik was found Jan. 3, 1970, in a field off Monumental Avenue in Lansdowne. The 26-year-old had gone missing about two months earlier after leaving her Baltimore home to go shopping.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a spokeswoman for the county police, said detectives have been conducting interviews in recent months. A cold-case investigator is re-examining evidence after the retirement of a detective who previously worked the case, she said.

"Over the years, we developed several people of interest," Peach said. The case "remains open and under active investigation."

However, Peach added, "we have no new evidence to add to the case at this point."

Two women who say they have spoken with investigators were featured in an interview that aired Wednesday on WJZ-TV, which is The Sun's media partner.

Police have re-examined the case over the years, including in the 1990s, when a woman came forward with allegations of sexual abuse by A. Joseph Maskell, a priest who worked as a chaplain and counselor at Keough. She implicated Maskell in Cesnik's death.

Maskell died in 2001. Before his death, he denied allegations of abuse and knowledge of Cesnik's killing.

The Sun reported in November on a series of settlements the Archdiocese of Baltimore reached with about a dozen people who said they were abused by Maskell.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez