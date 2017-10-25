Feds plan new VA outpatient clinic in Rosedale

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plans to open a new outpatient clinic for veterans in Rosedale, replacing a clinic at Fort Howard that was shuttered last year.

The new clinic is expected to open next August at 5253 King Ave., which is near Franklin Square Medical Center, VA officials announced Wednesday.

The clinic replaces the one closed in 2016 at Fort Howard, a property that is proposed for redevelopment.

A hot water heater exploded in March 2016 and flooded the clinic. Workers assessing damage found mold and other structural issues, which led the VA to decide to close the clinic.

Patients who saw doctors at Fort Howard were transferred to other clinics while the VA sought a new site in eastern Baltimore County.



The Rosedale site will be 12,000 square feet, larger than the old clinic, according to the VA. It’s also close to highways and bus routes, unlike the Fort Howard clinic, which was more remote.

At the time it closed, the VA clinic was the only building still in operation at Fort Howard, a large waterfront campus on the North Point Peninsula. Fort Howard previously was home to a VA hospital, and before that, was an Army installation.

The VA has sought to redevelop the property, leasing it to developers. But the redevelopment effort has stalled and the site remains vacant.



pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter