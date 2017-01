A man and woman were found dead in Parkton on Monday in a suspected murder-suicide, Baltimore County police said Tuesday.

Dawn Longo Rowe, 49, and her husband, Lyttelton Wadell Rowe, 56, both were found dead of gunshot wounds Monday afternoon in their home in the 1000 block of Dairy Road.

Colleagues of Dawn Rowe had become concerned when she didn't show up for work and they couldn't reach her by phone.

Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide but had no other details.

