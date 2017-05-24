Two plead guilty to murder in Baltimore fashion stylist's 2015 death

Two men pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2015 death of a 22-year-old fashion stylist at a tense hearing in Baltimore County Circuit Court, during which a friend of the victim charged the defense table to attack one of the defendants.

The courtroom disturbance came as a county prosecutor revealed details in the fatal stabbing of Damon Jennings, whose body was found in a ditch on the Eastern Shore weeks after he went missing from Baltimore.

Elijah Carroll, 24, and Kevin Nixon, 23, each pleaded to one count of first-degree murder, admitting they killed Jennings at Loch Raven Reservoir before deciding to move the body to a roadside in the small town of Eden, 150 miles away in Somerset County.

Prosecutor Perry Wasserman said Nixon held Jennings down while Carroll stabbed him "over and over again" at the reservoir in the early morning of Oct. 16, 2015. Jennings suffered 167 stab and cut wounds, he said.

Wasserman said the three were involved in a fashion and model promotion company as a small side business. Jennings styled clients, Carroll photographed them, and Nixon worked on their websites.

They had gotten along well enough, the prosecutor said, until Carroll became angry because he believed Jennings had taken money that belonged to Carroll's father.

Nine days after the stabbing, Carroll and Nixon decided to move the body, Wasserman said, enlisting the help of Carroll's cousin and a girlfriend.

The cousin was not charged in the death. The girlfriend, Jazzmine Morton, was initially charged, but the state later dropped the case. Prosecutors believed they needed their testimony to convict Carroll and Nixon.

Jennings' family and friends filled the courtroom for the hearing. When Wasserman was nearly finished reading aloud a summary of the state's case, a man who was sitting in the gallery got out of his seat and rushed to the defense table, attacking Carroll.

Additional sheriff's deputies from elsewhere in the building rushed to the courtroom, clearing it and halting the proceedings. The man, who Jennings' family members said was a longtime friend, was taken into custody. Further details weren't available late Wednesday.

Judge Michael J. Finifter later resumed the hearing with extra security in place.

A sentencing date has not been set. Prosecutors said they plan to ask for 30-year sentences for each man. The two men had faced life in prison.

Over the past few years, the case has gone back and forth between Baltimore County and Somerset County prosecutors because of questions about where Jennings was killed and who had jurisdiction.

Jennings' cousin, Craig Short, and his great-uncle, Rodney Jones, said that many in the courtroom did not know the specifics of the killing until they heard them Wednesday.

"I think that hearing the details is what affected everybody, and especially Damon's friend" involved in the courtroom disturbance, Short said.

They described Jennings as a devout Christian who attended church every Sunday.

"He was a very, very kind and considerate person," Jones said. "That's why the family was so shocked and stunned when we found out what happened — because he was never in any trouble."

When Jennings disappeared, the family searched for him. "We didn't know whether he was dead or alive for about two weeks or so," Jones said.

When Jennings' body was found on the Eastern Shore, he was fully clothed except for his shoes, according to the prosecution. Later, a single red shoe that belonged to him was found at the Loch Raven Reservoir crime scene.

Jennings loved fashion, and red shoes were "like his signature," Short said.

Short and Jones said they want justice for Jennings, but they also feel a deep sense of empathy for the families of Carroll and Nixon.

"Our family is a Christian family," Short said. "We want their families to know that we know that they're losing something as well. We pray for [the families] because they did not do this crime."

