Baltimore Co. dropped charges against man accused of killing 3-month-old daughter

All charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of killing his 3-month-daughter in Baltimore County last year.

Karrington Kathleen Riley died in September 2015, days after her father, Derran Claggett, brought her to the Northwest Hospital. The little girl wasn't breathing and had suffered trauma to her chest and head, police said at the time.

Claggett, now 38, was later indicted on charges including first-degree murder, first-degree assault and child abuse. He was set to go to trial earlier this month, but county prosecutors dismissed the case.

His defense attorney said the state did the right thing, but some of Karrington's family members say the decision to drop the case leaves them without closure.

"My 3-month-old has no justice," said Latiese Riley, the girl's mother.

Claggett's lawyer, Stephen Sacks, said his client is innocent.

"I give the state a huge amount of credit for doing the right thing," Sacks said. For a prosecutor, "the hardest thing in the world is to drop a murder case."

He added: "There's no winners in this case ... It's a sad story."

Baltimore State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said that as prosecutors dug into the case, the timeline of the baby's injuries became crucial. The medical evidence could not pinpoint exactly when her fatal injuries occurred, which "led us to realize that more than just the charged defendant could have injured the baby," he said.

"Because of this hole in the evidence, we felt that in the interest of justice, we could not in good conscience go forward, so we dismissed the case," Shellenberger said.

Riley said she was shocked when she learned of the prosecutors' decision.

"I was speechless," she said.

When Karrington's body was brought to the medical examiner's office last fall, she was clad in a hospital gown, lying on top of a green and yellow patchwork baby blanket. A pink bow was in her hair.

The autopsy found that Karrington's death was a homicide, the result of multiple injuries.

She had suffered injuries to her head, neck and torso, with bruises all over, the autopsy found. She had multiple rib fractures, including ones that were healing.

"The presence of acute and healing injuries is consistent with ongoing child abuse," the medical examiner found.

According to a county police report, Claggett calmly walked into the emergency room at Northwest Hospital carrying the unconscious baby shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2015.

Riley and Claggett were no longer in a relationship, Riley said. At that point, she had a protective order against him and had arranged the visit through his family members. Because of the protective order, Riley dropped off the child with one of Claggett's relatives, who then brought the baby his Randallstown home.

After bringing the baby to the hospital, Claggett told police officers that his daughter had several issues that day, including a bloated stomach and trouble breathing. At one point, she was limp and lethargic, he said, according to the report. He said that at about 10:45 p.m., he laid down with her to go to sleep, and later saw the she wasn't breathing.

After being treated at Northwest Hospital, the baby was transferred to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center. On Sept. 23, she was taken off life support.

Riley had been granted a temporary protective order against Claggett on Aug. 31, 2015, and a permanent order on Sept. 8 of that year, court records show. The order stemmed from an incident in which Riley alleged Claggett punched and kicked her in the head as she tried to take the baby out of his car. In a legal petition for the order, Riley said Claggett began to drive away as she hung out of the car, clinging to the baby's car seat.

(Claggett was later convicted in Anne Arundel County of second-degree assault in connection with that incident.)

Claggett had not seen Karrington since the protective order was issued until the day he took her to the hospital, his lawyer said.

"There is no doubt that the healing wounds could never have been imposed by my client," Sacks said. "The child was a being injured by someone else."

Riley and her sister, LaDeja Hairston-Willis, dispute that suggestion.

"There is no way that I believe that anyone else in our family did this," Hairston-Willis said.

Hairston-Willis said it's very hard to explain what happened Karrington's young cousins.

"We know that something bad happened to Karrington, but there's no bad guy in jail," she said. "It's just unsettling ... The wound is there. There's no closure."

