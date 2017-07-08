Police: Two motorcyclists killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-695 in Baltimore County

Two motorcyclists were killed overnight in a multi-vehicle collision on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, troopers were called to Interstate 695 near the Sparrows Point exit for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that five motorcyclists were traveling on the inner loop of Interstate 695 when one of the drivers lost control of their vehicle, police said. That driver struck the back of a construction vehicle and then veered into four other motorcycles, causing them to crash.

Two of the drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They were adult men from Prince George's and Montgomery counties. Police said they are withholding the identities of the men who were killed until their families can be notified.

Officials continue to investigate the collision, which sent four people involved to area hospitals, police said. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation with assistance from Golden Ring Barrack troopers.

mbricesaddler@baltsun.com

Twitter.com/TheArtist_MBS