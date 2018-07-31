Man dies after motorcycle crash in Baltimore County early Monday

A 59-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kingsville on Monday morning, Baltimore County police said Tuesday.

Paul James Trossbach of Whiteford was leaving the Dew Drop Inn on Philadephia Road near Bradshaw Road when his motorcycle collided with the side of a 1996 GMC Jimmy, police said. Trossbach was “ejected” from the motorcycle, police said in a statement. Officers arrived at the scene of the accident at about 12:40 a.m.

Trossbach was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died Monday evening, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

