A 30-year-old motorcycle driver was killed Monday night after colliding with an SUV in Owings Mills, police said.

Brandon Durell Holmes of Catonsville was pronounced dead at Northwest Hospital. Police said his motorcycle struck a Toyota 4-Runner making a left turn at the intersection of McDonogh and Winands roads just before 8 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

cwells@baltsun.com