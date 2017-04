A man riding a motorcycle was killed after colliding with a car in Gwynn Oak on Sunday evening.

Police said the motorcycle driver was heading west on Windsor Mill Road around 5:30 p.m. when it collided with a Nissan Altima traveling south on Lawnwood Circle.

The motorcycle driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

