York Road closed after motorcycle collides with car in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police were investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a car on York Road on Wednesday evening during rush hour traffic.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered “life-threatening injuries,” according to a county police spokeswoman. Police did not have information about the driver of the car.

Police shut down York Road between Regester Avenue and Dunkirk Road, forcing backed-up traffic to cut through the Rodgers Forge and Anneslie neighborhoods. County police announced on Facebook that the two-block section of York Road would be closed until about 9 p.m.

The remains of the motorcycle — including the rider’s damaged helmet — were scattered along York Road near Murdock Road where the accident took place.

This story will be updated.

