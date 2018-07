A mother and baby are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Baltimore County.

At about 7 a.m., the Baltimore County Fire Department received a call for the incident at Girdwood and Londonderry roads near Dulaney High School, spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.

Both mother and child were transported to the hospital in critical condition, she said.

This story will be updated.

mpryce@baltsun.com

Follow me on Twitter @megpryce.