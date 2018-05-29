Don Mohler sworn in as Baltimore County executive

Don Mohler was sworn in as Baltimore County's 13th county executive Tuesday morning.

Mohler took the oath of office during a private ceremony in Towson. He now officially takes over leadership of the county from Fred Homan, the county administrative officer who had served as acting county executive after the death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz on May 10.

The Baltimore County Council selected Mohler in a unanimous vote last week to fill out the remainder of Kamenetz’s term, which would have run through early December. Mohler was Kamenetz’s chief of staff for nearly eight years.

Since his selection by the council last week, Mohler has been busy, attending funeral services for county police Officer Amy Caprio, who was killed on duty, and overseeing the county’s response to storms and flooding over the weekend.

After being sworn in Tuesday, Mohler spoke at a news conference in support of a County Council bill that would make it a misdemeanor offense in the county for an adult to leave a loaded gun in a place where it can be accessed by a 16- or 17-year-old child. Under state law, it’s illegal to leave a loaded gun where a child younger than 16 can access it.

Baltimore County Executive designee Don Mohler talks about Sunday's flooding. Baltimore County Executive designee Don Mohler talks about Sunday's flooding. SEE MORE VIDEOS

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter