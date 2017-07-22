Man charged with kidnapping Baltimore County girl

Baltimore County police charged a 65-year-old man with kidnapping after they said he drove off with a baby girl who remained missing for several hours Saturday.

The man’s identity will not be released until after he has an initial bail review hearing with a District Court commissioner, said Sgt. Andrea Bylen, a county police spokeswoman.

Police had issued a public request for help in locating the 1-year-old girl after the man took her just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The man had been baby-sitting the 1-year-old girl and returned with her to the Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in Woodlawn, where the mother was staying, police said.

The man left the girl in the car and asked the girl’s mother if he could use the motel room’s bathroom, but she refused to let him in, police said.

The man became angry, banged on the door, then returned to his car and started to drive off with the child inside, the mother told police.

The mother tried to grab her daughter from the man, and he responded by driving forward and backward, sending the mother to the ground, police said. The man then drove off.

Police obtained a warrant charging the man with kidnapping as they searched for his car, a 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

Officers found the car about 7 p.m. in the Wilkens area of the county. Bylen declined to provide details of specifically where or how officers found the car.

The girl was in good condition when she was found, Bylen said.

