A man was injured in a shooting in Milford Mill early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore County police.

Police received a report of shots being fired in the 8100 block of Liberty Road just before 1 a.m.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man had gone to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. He’s expected to survive, police said.

The shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 410-307-2020.

