Baltimore County Police identify two found dead in Middle River Saturday

Baltimore County Police have released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a basement apartment in Middle River on Saturday morning.

Joshua Stephen Glennon, 28, and Tiffany V. Ingellis, 30, were discovered dead in their apartment in the unit block of Honeycomb Road.

Their bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will determine the cause and manner of death.

Baltimore County Police do not know who killed Glennon and Ingellis, but believe they were targeted.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. Tips also can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP or texting “MCS” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637).

