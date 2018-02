Baltimore County officials said Friday night that a heavy fire had left an unidentified victim in critical condition.

Fire crews responded to the unit block of Mariners Walk Way in Middle River around 8:50 p.m. for dwelling fire where a rescue was needed. Crews reported encountering heavy flames before finding a victim on the second floor in critical condition, according to the county.

The fire is now under control, officials said.

