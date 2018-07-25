Memorial services set for 5-year-old and grandmother killed in Baltimore County car crash

Services have been scheduled for a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother who were killed after being struck by a car in Baltimore County on Monday morning , according to their online obituaries.

Family members will host memorial services for Delaney Marie Gaddis, 5, and Deborah Limmer, 60, at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center in Timonium on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Other services will be held privately, according to their online obituaries.

Delaney, of Shrewsbury, Pa., was on a walk with her grandmother at about 7 a.m. Monday when they were hit near the intersection of Girdwood and Londonderry roads in a residential area of Lutherville-Timonium, police said. Limmer lived in Timonium.

Family members have asked mourners to remember Delaney by donating to Defenders of Animal Rights, and Limmer with donations to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Delaney was recalled in an obituary as a “beloved daughter,” survived by two “feline siblings.” Limmer was a “cherished sister” and “devoted mother,” her obituary read. Limmer worked as a nurse in the intensive care units at Sinai Hospital for 28 years.

She was walking her granddaughter in a stroller on the sidewalk when they were struck by a Kia SUV, police said. Both victims were transported to area hospitals in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV is a 22-year-old woman, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said. The woman remained at the scene before being taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, along with a 25-year-old male passenger, police said. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Peach said a routine blood test of the driver was taken, “but it will take weeks for the results to return.”

