Police: Suspect in White Marsh Mall 'spy cam' case runs business that installs security cameras

Baltimore County police say they are analyzing electronic items seized from the Abingdon home of a man charged with secretly recording people in a bathroom at White Marsh Mall.

The suspect, 40-year-old Mussawwir Sterrett, is general manager of a company that provides technology services including security camera installation, police said.

Sterrett is accused of placing a small camera, pointed toward a toilet, in the family bathroom near the mall’s food court on Dec. 23. The camera recorded 11 people, both children and adults, according to police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach.

Sterrett faces charges of “peeping Tom” and visual surveillance with prurient intent.

He was released on his own recognizance Thursday from the county detention center, court records show. He could not be reached for comment Friday and did not have an attorney listed in the records.

In charging documents filed in District Court in Towson, police wrote that Sterrett is general manager of a business called Custom Runs, which “does professional technology consulting, provides audio video solutions and also does security camera installation.”

Investigators have not received complaints from any customers of the business, Peach said.

“At this point we don’t have any reason to believe he was inside any of the homes or did any of the installation, but we felt it was important to reveal what he did for a living,” Peach said.

Last year, Sterrett was appointed to the Parkville/Perry Hall Community Leadership Board of the Y in Central Maryland. The board raises funds for community outreach and scholarship programs.

Sterrett is no longer on the board, said Sara Milstein, a spokeswoman for the Y in Central Maryland.

When he was appointed to the board, an announcement said Sterrett was involved with “mentoring youth at local outreach centers.”

Milstein said those activities were “not related to the Y.”

When an officer first looked at the camera discovered in the mall bathroom, he found 11 videos saved to the memory card, according to the documents filed in court.

Later, a detective using forensic software to recover deleted files found more images taken inside a bathroom, police wrote. Those files had a date stamp of “7/05/2013” and showed women and girls using a toilet, according to the court documents. It is not clear from the documents where the files were recorded.

In the mall video, a man is seen setting up the camera. Police released images of the man to the media last week, and investigators soon began receiving tips that led them to Sterrett as a suspect.

Detectives executed a search warrant Jan. 12 at Sterrett’s apartment in Abingdon, and seized more than two dozen items including computers, cell phones and hard drives, police wrote in charging documents.

They also found a zip-up jacket and sneakers that appeared similar to the outfit of the suspect seen in the video, according to the documents.

