Baltimore County police investigate 15 cars vandalized with swastikas, obscenities

Baltimore County Police say that at least 15 cars in the Lochearn area were vandalized with swastikas and obscenities Thursday night or Friday morning.

In addition, the storm door of one home and the brick face of another home were also vandalized, police said.

The vandalism, which took place in the 3700 block of Sylvan Drive and the 3600 block of Lochearn Drive, is being investigated as a bias incident.

Police reviewed residential surveillance images and believe the suspect was in the area between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday. The person wore dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a book bag.

Police are asking anyone in the area who has damage who has not yet made contact with police to call 911. They also are asking anyone with surveillance footage or information about the vandalism to call the department’s Pikesville precinct at 410-887-1279.

