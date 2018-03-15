Baltimore County crews free woman trapped under concrete porch in Lochearn

Baltimore County fire and emergency crews rescued a woman who was trapped under a collapsed concrete porch in Lochearn on Thursday afternoon.

The 34-year-old woman was returning to her home in the 3500 block of Venetian Road at about 3:15 p.m., when the home’s concrete porch gave way, sending the woman down into a 10-foot deep hole, said Capt. Tim Rostkowski, a county fire department spokesman.

The concrete slab fell on top of the woman, and her hands were pinned under the slab, Rostkowski said. The first firefighters on the scene could only see the tips of the woman’s fingers.

A confined space team from the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company and an urban search and rescue team from the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company were called in to secure the area to prevent a further collapse. The teams moved the concrete out of the way and lowered a ladder so the woman could climb out at about 4:15 p.m.

The woman, who was talking with firefighters throughout the rescue, appeared to suffer only scrapes and bruises, Rostkowski said. The woman was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center to be checked out.

“She was surprisingly not as injured as we were anticipating,” Rostkowski said.

