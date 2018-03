Baltimore County Police are investigating a fight at the county’s landfill in Cockeysville on Monday afternoon.

Police and medics were called to the landfill on Beaver Dam Road just after 2 p.m. for a report of an argument that turned physical, officials said.

One person who was injured was being treated at the scene.

All of the people involved in the incident remained at the scene and police were investigating Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter