Baltimore County Council to field public comment Tuesday on Kamenetz replacement

The Baltimore County Council is scheduled to hear public comment Tuesday on its selection of someone to replace the late Kevin Kamenetz as county executive.

The council will hold a meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave., Towson to gather input from residents.

People can sign up to speak beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Council Chairman Julian Jones said last week that officials “want people to come out and be part of the process and tell us what’s on their mind.”

Kamenetz died suddenly May 10 after suffering cardiac arrest. Since his death, county administrative officer Fred Homan has been serving as acting county executive.

The county charter gives the council the authority to select the new executive, with some restrictions. The seven-member panel must choose someone who meets age and residency requirements and is a member of the same party as Kamenetz, a Democrat.

The person selected would serve for the remainder of Kamenetz’s term through early December.

Last week Jones initially said he didn’t anticipate having a public meeting as part of the process, but later reversed course. He not only set the meeting, but extended an invitation for residents to email their thoughts to officials. The period to submit emails ended Monday.

After Tuesday’s hearing, council members could vote on a replacement as early as their next meeting — scheduled for Thursday, also in Towson.

Jones said last week he had been encouraged to seek the position himself. Other names that have been floated are former county executives Theodore G. Venetoulis, Donald P. Hutchinson and Jim Smith; Councilwoman Vicki Almond, who is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for executive; county recreation and parks director Barry Williams; and Don Mohler, Kamenetz’s chief of staff.

