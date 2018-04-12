How will Baltimore County spend $3.5B? Kamenetz will unveil his budget Thursday.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will unveil his final county budget proposal on Thursday.

The Democrat, who is in his final year as county executive and is running in a crowded field for governor, will present his spending plan to the Baltimore County Council at 10 a.m.

He’ll deliver a speech that’s expected to outline his spending priorities and share his view of the state of the county.

Kamenetz is likely to continue the county’s streak of more than 20 years without raising the rates for property taxes or income taxes.

The property tax rate is $1.10 per $100 of assessed value, meaning the owners of a home valued at $300,000 would pay $3,300 in property taxes. The county income tax rate is 2.83 percent.

The main part of the budget, known as the general fund, is expected to be about $2 billion. When state aid, federal aid and water and sewer payments are added to the county's general fund, the total county budget is $3.5 billion.

Kamenetz has announced a few details of his budget in advance of Thursday’s official unveiling, including an increase in spending on grants to arts institutions, a “college promise” program that would spend about $1 million to help low-income students pay community college tuition and $8 million to hire additional police officers, counselors, social workers and other staff for public schools.

Kamenetz also has said he’s considering whether to expand the county auditor’s office so that the independent office can offer guidance to school board members when evaluating contracts.

Some county officials have cautioned that the county may be close to overextending itself in borrowing money to pay for projects such as renovating and replacing schools, while not saving enough money for retiree health care or emergencies.

The county maintains AAA bond ratings — similar to an individual having a top credit score — but the county’s Spending Affordability Committee recently warned that if spending patterns don’t change, the county might face spending cuts or tax increases in the future.

County Council members will spend much of April and May scrutinizing the details of the budget in talks with Kamenetz’s department directors. Council members have the authority to cut from the budget, but they cannot add to it or move money around. Last year, the council approved Kamenetz’s budget with no changes.

The council will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. on May 1 at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

Last year, no one offered input during the budget hearing. The council recently passed a law requiring two public hearings hosted by the county executive before the budget introduction, in addition to the council’s public hearing. That measure will take effect next year.

