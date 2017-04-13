Tax rates hold steady, Dulaney High project bumped in Baltimore County budget plan

Aging Dulaney High School in Lutherville has been bumped from the list of Baltimore County school construction projects in the county's proposed budget following a school board decision not to endorse a renovation plan for the school.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz's nearly $2 billion budget proposal, unveiled Thursday morning in a presentation before the County Council in Towson, takes money that had been allotted for Dulaney's renovation and instead puts it toward other school projects, including a new middle school in the booming northeastern part of the county.

Kamenetz said he will not consider replacing Dulaney, despite pleas of parents who believe the school is in such poor shape that a new building — instead or a renovation — is required.

"This is the only option they're presented," Kamenetz said.

Kamenetz said it doesn't make sense to spend $130 million for a replacement school that doesn't add new classroom seats, when a less expensive renovation would suffice.

"This is the fiscal reality we're in," he said.

Renovations at three other aging high schools will move forward, however — for Lansdowne, Woodlawn and Patapsco in Dundalk.

The Dulaney money will be used to accelerate school construction projects and to kick off planning for a 1,500-seat middle school in the northeast part of the county. Pine Grove Middle School in Parkville is scheduled for an addition with 200 to 300 seats.

The public school system makes up more than half of the county's budget, which Kamenetz outlined in his "state of the county" speech Thursday morning.

Kamenetz, a Democrat who is considering a run for governor next year, used the speech to highlight the county's stable tax rates, investments in school upgrades, growing business community and high quality of life.

The budget includes a 2 percent cost-of-living increase for county workers.

"Our budget is more than a document of numbers," Kamenetz said in an interview before his presentation.

The budget proposal includes money for more teachers for English language learners and special education students.

There's also a number of parks and recreation projects, including new artificial turf athletic fields at the Community College of Baltimore County's Catonsville campus, at Perry Hall High School and at Randallstown High School. He also plans to replace the existing artificial turf fields at Hereford, Lansdowne and Woodlawn high schools.

The spending plan also includes money to finish outfitting police officers with body cameras and to plan for upgrades to the 911 center that will eventually allow people to send text messages to 911.

Kamenetz is continuing the county's streak of not raising the rates for income taxes and property taxes.

The property tax rate has remained unchanged for 29 years: $1.10 per $100 of assessed value, meaning the property taxes on a home worth $300,000 would be $3,300.

The local income tax rate remains at 2.83 percent, as it has been for 25 years.

"For a jurisdiction of our size and complexity, that is a remarkable achievement," Kamenetz said. "That happens through hard work and continually readjusting the way we do things."

While the county's tax rates have remained unchanged, the amount of tax money collected by the county has increased over the years as property values and incomes have risen.

The proposed general fund budget — which guides government spending for the year starting July 1 — is slightly smaller than the current year's budget at about $1.993 billion.

The general fund gets money primarily from property and income taxes. A little more than 10 percent of that money, $205 million, is put into the county's fund balance or "rainy day" fund. Half of that money is required by law to be set aside, and the other half is put there to satisfy the Wall Street agencies that set the interest rates for the bonds that the county issues to pay for construction projects.

When state aid, federal aid, and water and sewer payments are added to the county's general fund, the total county budget is $3.5 billion.

Members of the County Council will scrutinize the budget over the next month, but they have a limited ability to make changes.

A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 25 at the Historic Courthouse in Towson. The council is scheduled to vote on the budget on May 25.

