Kamenetz called 911 from Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, officials say

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz called 911 early Thursday from the parking lot of the Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company before collapsing, officials say.

The county executive lost consciousness at the firehouse and never regained it, officials said at a press briefing at the county’s Public Safety Building in Towson.

He was pronounced dead at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson.

The 911 center received Kamenetz’s call shortly after 2 a.m., said Elise Armacost, a spokeswoman for the county fire department. Kamenetz, who was complaining of tightness of his chest, was outside the firehouse with his wife, Armacost said.

Kamenetz lived about two miles from the fire station, but Armacost said officials do not know why he drove there rather than calling 911 from home.

Two members of the Chestnut Ridge fire company took Kamenetz into the station to start life-saving measures, but the county executive’s condition “quickly deteriorated,” she said.

The firefighters performed CPR manually and with an automated CPR device, she said. They also used an automated external defibrillator. At one point, Kamenetz’s pulse was restored but his condition again deteriorated.

Personnel from the county’s career Garrison fire station arrived at the Chestnut Ridge firehouse, Armacost said. They began “advanced life support measures,” including the administration of cardiac medications, and took him to the hospital.

The county executive was in full cardiac arrest when he arrived at the hospital, said Dr. Gail Cunningham, the chief medical officer at St. Joseph. He was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m.

Armacost said county officials are in shock.

“By all accounts, he appeared to be in excellent health," she said. "That makes this even more of a shock … This was not a person who had unhealthy habits.”

This article will be updated.

