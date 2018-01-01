Jones set to be named Baltimore County Council chairman for 2018

The Baltimore County Council is poised to select its first-ever African-American council chairman.

Councilman Julian Jones is expected to be named chairman of the seven-member council for the new year when the council meets Tuesday in Towson.

The chairman position generally rotates among members of the party that holds the majority of seats on the council, in this case, that’s Democrats.

Jones is from Woodstock and represents a district in the western portion of the county. He will take over the chairmanship from Councilman Tom Quirk of Catonsville, who led the council in 2017.

Jones, who is retired as a division chief in the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, was elected to the council in 2014.

All seven seats on the council will be up for election this year.

