In reversal, Baltimore County Council will seek public input in replacing Kamenetz as county executive

The Baltimore County Council is asking for the public's help as it decides who should replace County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died suddenly on May 10.

The council will hold a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to gather input from county residents. And the council is encouarging people to email their thoughts to countycouncil@baltimorecountymd.gov between now and the close of business on Monday.

Since Kamenetz’s death from sudden cardiac arrest, County Administrative Officer Fred Homan has been serving as acting county executive.

The county’s charter, which spells out how the government operates, gives the council the authority to select a county executive when the office becomes vacant. The replacement must be a member of the same party as the former executive — in this case, a Democrat — and meet age and residency requirements.

“The Charter requires us to take this action, but it provides no other guidance,” Council Chairman Julian Jones said in a statement Thursday. “However, we feel it is important that we ask our citizens for their input on this important decision. We welcome any and all thoughts for our constituents.”

The hearing and call for input represents a reversal from earlier in the week, when Jones said he didn’t anticipate having any public meeting or a call for applicants. Jones said on Tuesday that council members were elected to make these types of decisions.

But there was disagreement among council members, with some calling for Baltimore County to follow the path that Anne Arundel County took when that county’s council had to replace John R. Leopold, who resigned as county executive after being found guilty of misconduct in office in 2013. Anne Arundel’s call for applicants yielded 16 people who were interested, and the council interviewed candidates in a public meeting before selecting Laura Neuman as county executive.

Tuesday’s Baltimore County Council meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

