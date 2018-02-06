New Baltimore County program aims to match trainees to available jobs

Baltimore County launched a job-training program Tuesday that focuses on which jobs need filling, rather than which type of jobs that workers seek.

Called the “Job Connector Initiative,” the program is located at the county government’s three job-training centers in Randallstown, Hunt Valley and Dundalk.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said job-training programs have traditionally focused on which type of jobs that workers wanted. But sometimes workers might go through training and earn certifications, only to find that there are no jobs available in their field, he said.

The Job Connector Initiative begins with asking local employers about what types of jobs they need to fill and what types of workers they need. The central idea, Kamenetz said, is that workers can be better matched to job opportunities.

“This is how you build a successful workforce and a growing economy,” said Kamenetz, a Democrat who also is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

A report released by the county Tuesday named nine industries where most of the county’s job growth is expected: health care, corporate operations and customer service, construction, financial services, manufacturing, federal agencies, education, information technology, and port operations and logistics.

The program will also involve the Community College of Baltimore County, the public school system and unions. It is funded by the county with $2.5 million per year.

