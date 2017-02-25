Police twice shut down illegal race in Baltimore County

Maryland State Police arrested one man and twice shut down an illegal race in Baltimore County.

Police arrested 42-year-old Keith Parker and charged him with disturbing the peace, eluding an officer and participating in a speed race competition.

At about 2 a.m., police received a report of an illegal street race in Woodlawn. When a state trooper arrived at the scene, he found dozens of cars blocking traffic and setting up for an illegal race. He ordered everyone to clear the area and they obliged.

An hour later, the trooper returned and found more cars setting up for a race. Police say spectators began running. Parker, who was at the race's starting line, allegedly shouted at the crowd to run away. He also tried to run but was caught and arrested, police said.