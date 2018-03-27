Baltimore County jury convicts ex-husband in deaths of Randallstown couple

A Baltimore County jury has convicted an Owings Mills man of murder in the deaths of his ex-wife and her boyfriend last year.

Dominick Daniel Hursey, 44, faces the possibility of life without parole after being found guilty Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Chinika Shari Hursey and Steven Scott Campbell. He was also convicted of two gun-related charges.

Chinika Hursey and Campbell, both 36, were found shot to death April 3, 2017 in their bedroom in the 4100 block of Bald Eagle Court in Randallstown. Two of Chinika Hursey’s children were in the home at the time the adults were killed, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors alleged Dominick Hursey had gone to the home around 4 a.m. to kill the couple, and then returned later in the morning in an attempt to cover up his crimes. They said investigators found a gym bag belonging to him that contained ammunition similar to the type used to kill the couple.

Prosecutors also said that while Hursey was being held at the county detention center, he asked a friend to move evidence.

“The evidence against this defendant is overwhelming,” Deputy State’s Attorney Robin Coffin said in closing arguments Tuesday.

According to testimony in the trial, the Hurseys divorced in 2010. They later got back together, but weren’t in a relationship at the time of the murders.

Last year, Chinika Hursey obtained a protective order against her ex-husband after she said he assaulted her at a car dealership in Ellicott City in February. She also pressed criminal charges against him. Dominick Hursey pleaded guilty last July to second-degree assault in connection with that incident, and was sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation.

A week before the deaths of Hursey and Campbell, a county police officer went to Dominick Hursey’s home to serve him with the protective order and tell him him he had to surrender any firearms. Police said last year he told the officer he didn’t have any.

On Tuesday during the trial, defense attorney Margaret Mead said Dominick Hursey had no motive to kill. She said the Hurseys, who had two children together, had their disagreements but had resolved many of their differences.

“Mr. Hursey did not commit this crime,” Mead told the jury. “He had no reason.”

Jurors reached a verdict in a little more than two hours.

In the courthouse hallway after the trial, members of the victims’ families tearfully hugged each other and thanked prosecutors. Several family members declined to comment.

“Justice was served today,” Coffin said.

Mead said Dominick Hursey and his family were upset with the verdict and would “proceed with an appeal.”

Judge Mickey Norman scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 28.

