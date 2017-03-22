Baltimore Co. housing inspector honored for saving man's life with CPR

A Baltimore County housing inspector was honored as a hero this week for saving a man's life by performing hands-only CPR.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz presented the inspector, Phil Walker, 48, with a "Baltimore County hero pin" at an event Tuesday in Towson.

Officials said that in November, Walker had just conducted a routine inspection at the 130 Slade Condominiums in Pikesville when he found Patrick O'Hara, a condo maintenance worker, lying outside the building.

O'Hara, who is 60, was unresponsive, and Walker called 911 and administered chest compressions until county paramedics arrived.

"We couldn't be prouder of our county employee Phil Walker, whose quick thinking and decisive actions saved another man's life," Kamenetz said in a statement.

The county fire department has been encouraging citizens to learn how to perform hands-only CPR, which does not require mouth-to-mouth contact.

Caption A look inside Lisa Christhilf's classroom Lisa Christhilf, culinary arts instructor at Western School of Technology and Environmental Science in Catonsville, talks about her classroom philosophy and being named the 2016-2017 Chef Educator of the Year by the Greater Baltimore Chapter of the American Culinary Federation. Lisa Christhilf, culinary arts instructor at Western School of Technology and Environmental Science in Catonsville, talks about her classroom philosophy and being named the 2016-2017 Chef Educator of the Year by the Greater Baltimore Chapter of the American Culinary Federation. Caption Jackie Samek wins county badminton championship Dulaney senior Jackie Samek talks about her team's winning the county badminton championship. (Tom Worgo / BSMG) Dulaney senior Jackie Samek talks about her team's winning the county badminton championship. (Tom Worgo / BSMG)

Walker, of Baltimore, is a Navy veteran, county officials said.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez