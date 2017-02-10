'House of Cards' crew films at Baltimore County courthouse

Crews with the Netflix hit "House of Cards" are once again filming in Towson.

"Looks like President Underwood is back at the Historic Courthouse," County Executive Kevin Kamenetz posted on the county government's Facebook page Thursday — a reference to the character portrayed by Kevin Spacey in the award-winning show. A photo Kamenetz posted showed production equipment on the sidewalk outside the courthouse.

County Councilman Todd Crandell also posted to social media, tweeting a photo Thursday of the council chambers with a "House of Representatives" seal on the wall.

A county spokeswoman also said she couldn't give more details, saying the county has an agreement with "House of Cards" not to divulge information on filming operations.

A Netflix spokeswoman said the company doesn't provide information about filming because it doesn't want to be "spoiler-ish."

Season 5 of the political thriller is set to debut May 30.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez