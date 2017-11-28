Baltimore County Council members offer support for 'guntry club'

Baltimore County Council members offered support Tuesday for a proposed high-end "guntry club" and firearms range in Owings Mills.

Council members held a public hearing Tuesday on a zoning bill that would enable the Guntry Club of Maryland to turn an 84,000-square-foot office building along Red Run Boulevard into a high-end shooting range and training center. The Guntry Club owners — retired county police Lt. Rick Landsman and current county police Det. Brian Wolf — did not attend the hearing.

Councilman Julian Jones, who represents Owings Mills, is sponsoring the zoning bill. He said he thinks the project is worthwhile.

“It will be a high-end facility,” said Jones, a Woodstock Democrat.

Councilwoman Vicki Almond, a Reisterstown Democrat who represents an adjoining district, said local hotels and other businesses may benefit from seminars being held at the Guntry Club. And Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, a Middle River Democrat, said another shooting range and training center in her district has been a good neighbor. “I think it will be good for your community,” Bevins told Jones.

The Guntry Club of Maryland is proposing multiple shooting ranges, a 360-degree video simulator, classrooms, a lecture hall, a retail gun shop, a cafe and workout rooms. There also would be a VIP shooting range with a private lounge and personal gun vaults for high-paying members.

The club would be open to the public, but also would cater to the training needs of police agencies and security companies.

The bill sponsored by Jones was written specifically for the project, adding an indoor shooting range as an allowable use in a light manufacturing zoning area within the Red Run Employment Corridor. A vote is scheduled for the council’s next meeting, at 6 p.m. Monday in the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

