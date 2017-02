A student was arrested after bringing a gun to Perry Hall High School and showing it off on Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said.

The male student showed the gun to another student, who told the school's police officer. The officer confiscated the gun and arrested the student.

Police said the boy will be charged as an adult, but did not have more information on his identity or what he will be charged with.

No one was injured and the student was taken into custody without incident.

