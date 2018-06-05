Baltimore County approves bill restricting teens' access to guns

The Baltimore County Council approved a bill Monday that will make it a crime to leave a loaded gun where a child younger than 18 can access it.

The bill will make Baltimore County’s law stricter than state law, which prohibits adults from leaving loaded guns where children younger than 16 could find them.

The 4-3 vote came along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against.

The violation would be a misdemeanor that carries the same penalty as state law, a fine of up to $1,000.

There are exceptions in the law, such as for children who hold a hunter safety certificate or who are supervised while using the gun.

The bill was sponsored by Councilwoman Vicki Almond, a Reisterstown Democrat who is running in the Democratic primary for county executive.

Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler, a Democrat, has promised to sign the bill into law.

