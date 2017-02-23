17-year-old charged in Baltimore County swastika graffiti incidents

A 17-year-old boy was charged after Baltimore County police said Thursday they connected him with several incidents of swastikas and other graffiti spray painted on objects and cars in Towson and Cockeysville.

The incidents include a swastika that was painted on a trash bin at St. Pius School in the 6000 block of York Road last month; a swastika painted on a resident's driveway in the 600 block of York Road; and a swastika painted on a resident's vehicle in the 1800 block of Landrake Road.

The 17-year-old was charged with six incidents of graffiti, police said. He was not identified.

Police also charged him in the burglary of Graul's Wine and Spirit Shop in the 7700 block of Bellona Avenue on Jan. 30, where he allegedly broke a window and took a bottle of alcohol from a shelf.

Police said they used surveillance video and interviews with neighbors and community groups to tie the boy to the incidents.

