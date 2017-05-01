Baltimore County OKs contract for glass at Public Safety Building

The Baltimore County Council on Monday approved a contract worth up to $1.85 million to replace hundreds of faulty glass panels at the Public Safety Building in Towson.

The building, which houses offices for the county's police and fire departments, has had a problem for years with the glass panels breaking. The building has about 200 glass panels that need to be replaced, and the county expects about 50 to 75 to break each year.

The county's budget director, Keith Dorsey, described the problem last week as glass "popping out" of place, though he said they had not ever fallen from the building. Another top county official downplayed the situation at Monday's council meeting.

"The windows have been a continual maintenance issue. It's not a safety issue," said Fred Homan, the county administrative officer.

Councilman Julian Jones said he did "homework" on the glass panels and said the scope of the problem may have been overstated.

"The windows are not popping out. The windows are cracking and in some cases they are leaking," said Jones, a Woodstock Democrat.

The county bought the building from Blue Cross Blue Shield in 1989. The contract approved Monday will pay Baltimore-based Caplan Brothers up to $1.85 million over up to five years to replace the glass panels, which measure 5.5 feet by 5.5 feet.

