A 7-year-old girl was seriously injured after being hit by a work van near her school, according to Baltimore County police.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. across the street from Sandalwood Elementary School, on the 900 block of S. Marlyn Ave.

Police said the girl ran in front of a white work van as it entered a driveway. She was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik