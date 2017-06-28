Councilman will seek to block construction of Towson gas station

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said he will seek to block the construction of a Royal Farms gas station in Towson, a project that has faced vociferous opposition from the local community.

That gas station is one part of a larger project that would see a vacant firehouse on York Road redeveloped under a proposed $8.3 million dollar deal between the county and Caves Valley Partners.

"My job as a county councilman is to listen to the community and in this case to take action to bring some closure to an extraordinarily controversial issue," Marks said Wednesday.

Marks, a Republican, initially supported moving forward with a review of the project under a process called a planned unit development, or PUD, which lets developers build outside of zoning rules. The council agreed to that in December. Marks said he will now introduce a resolution at the council's meeting next week that would put an end to the review for the gas station, blocking its construction.

There is no guarantee that Marks' move will be successful. The council typically operates under a policy of deferring to the local member on issues that affect his or her district, but the development has had the strong backing of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a Democrat. Even assuming two Republican members of the council back Marks, he would need the vote of one Democrat willing to buck Kamenetz for the measure to pass.

"I'll be optimistic," said Marks, who ran his proposal by other council members Tuesday. "The county council has typically been devoid of partisan politics and I have no reason to suspect that will come into play here."

Councilwoman Vicki Almond, a Democrat, said she and her colleagues were still figuring out what to do. She acknowledged the strong tradition of what's called councilmanic courtesy but worried about the implications of intervening at this stage in the process.

West Towson residents and community members gathered outside the courthouse ahead of a Baltimore County Council meeting October 3 to protest a proposed Royal Farms. (Rachael Pacella / BSMG) West Towson residents and community members gathered outside the courthouse ahead of a Baltimore County Council meeting October 3 to protest a proposed Royal Farms. (Rachael Pacella / BSMG) See more videos

"We've already voted to go ahead and do the PUD so it's difficult I think to ask us to change after we've already voted on something," she said. "It's a very difficult thing to ask anyone to do."

Councilman Tom Quirk, another Democrat, likewise said he was reviewing the idea. Other members of the council couldn't immediately be reached, nor could a representative for Caves Valley.

The project has been in the works for years. The council initially approved the sale of the property in late 2013. In addition to the gas station, Caves Valley plans to put up retail buildings on the site — a part of the project Marks said would not be affected by his resolution.

Members of the community worried that the gas station would be an environmental hazard, create traffic and be an unsightly welcome to Towson for people coming up York Road.

Marks billed his plan to block the gas station as bringing finality to a controversial issue that he said could end up mired in litigation for years to come. But it would also likely trigger a process of re-envisioning the project.

Marks said that while he supported beginning the review last year, his position on the project has evolved. The uprooting of several trees on the property especially rankled, he said, and indicated to him that the county authorities were not working in good faith.

"I believe this project is unsustainable and increasingly indefensible," Marks said.