Gas odor reported at Green Spring Station shopping center Wednesday

A building at the Green Spring Station shopping center in Baltimore County was partially evacuated Wednesday morning due to reports of a gas odor in the area, a police spokeswoman said.

County fire officials were called at 10:32 a.m. to the the four story mixed-use building at 10751 Fall Road, where a gas odor was reported on the fourth floor, said police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove.

Johns Hopkins Medicine has a health care and surgery center at the location.

Officials determined the odor was coming from an unknown source outside the building, she said.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. were called to the scene. Hardgrove said the building was partially evacuated but people were allowed back inside the building within about an hour.

